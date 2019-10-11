Spring Lake advances to district semifinal with win over Allendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Spring Lake had already defeated Allendale twice in the regular season. The Lakers won the OK Blue championship and on Thursday, in the District opener, the Lakers defeated the Falcons, 3-0.

"In our conference, we have a lot of good teams," Spring Lake head coach Jeremy Thelen said, "Allendale finished third in our conference, they're a team that works hard and gave us fits during the season. Tonight, on their turf and field, it was great for these boys."

The Lakers three goals came from three different scorers.

"This feels good, it's really hard to beat a team three times," senior Malachi Mulder said, "but with a team of guys like this it comes naturally. We move the ball and get guys in the right position to do their job, we feel like we can play with everyone, we're going to keep working hard and see what happens."

The Lakers will take on Fruitport in the District Semifinals.