Spring Lake advances to district semifinal with win over Allendale

Posted 12:44 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:49AM, October 11, 2019

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Spring Lake had already defeated Allendale twice in the regular season. The Lakers won the OK Blue championship and on Thursday, in the District opener, the Lakers defeated the Falcons, 3-0.

"In our conference, we have a lot of good teams," Spring Lake head coach Jeremy Thelen said, "Allendale finished third in our conference, they're a team that works hard and gave us fits during the season. Tonight, on their turf and field, it was great for these boys."

The Lakers three goals came from three different scorers.

"This feels good, it's really hard to beat a team three times," senior Malachi Mulder said, "but with a team of guys like this it comes naturally. We move the ball and get guys in the right position to do their job, we feel like we can play with everyone, we're going to keep working hard and see what happens."

The Lakers will take on Fruitport in the District Semifinals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.