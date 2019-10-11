High School Football Scoreboard

Thieves caught after locking themselves out of car they stole

Posted 9:26 PM, October 11, 2019, by

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two men were arrested Wednesday after they locked themselves out of a vehicle they stole and were caught by deputies, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called out to the parking lot of the QFC, located at 7525 Southwest Barnes Road. The caller reported that two men were trying to open the door of a black Toyota Corolla with a crowbar and wooden plank.

Deputies arrived and contact the men, identified as Omar Velazquez, 29, of Vancouver, and Kenneth Hayden, 25, of Aloha. The men claimed the Toyota belonged to another friend’s girlfriend and they had locked the keys inside.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed that the Toyota had been stolen the day before from a Cold Stone Creamery employee.

Two men, one was later identified as Hayden, entered the shop on Northwest 185th Avenue and ordered ice cream cones, but didn’t have the money to pay.

According to the sheriff’s office, the employee at the store later noticed her keys and her car were gone.

The sheriff’s office also said that deputies determined the license plate on the Toyota had been stolen from a similar vehicle parked at a nearby apartment complex.

Deputies also located stolen items inside the car.

The stolen plate and Toyota were returned to the rightful owners, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Hayden and Velazquez were booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, and criminal mischief.

Hayden is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

 

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Originally Published: 11 OCT 19 20:34 ET
By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.