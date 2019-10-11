Try new, never before seen beers at Brews in the Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a brand new event where new, never before released brews will make an appearance in Beer City USA at the brand new Brews in the Grove event.

30 breweries will be bringing a new, never before released beer to the festival, along with their other popular brews.

Food trucks will be on sight as well.

Brews in the Grove will take place in Ballpark 4 at Riverside Park on Saturday, October 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $45, which includes 15 tasting tokens good for 3oz/each. An additional 10 token sample packs are available as add-ons in Eventbrite for $10.

Additional tokens will be sold at the festival.