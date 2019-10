CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich.– Police say two people were arrested in Calhoun County on Thursday after a complaint of human trafficking.

Search warrants were issued for the Highway Spa located 18901 Partello Road in Marengo Township and Avenue Spa located at 567 E. Michigan in Battle Creek.

The searches resulted in the arrest of two people. No identities or further details were released, but authorities are considering this an open investigation.