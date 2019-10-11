West MI GEMS express self-love celebrating Int. Day of the Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday, October 11, young girls will express how "unstoppable" they are by celebrating the International Day of the Girl.

The theme for this year's International Day is “Unscripted and Unstoppable”. GEMS girls from West Michigan and all over the world will show how they are unstoppable by posing for pictures while holding signs identifying an A-Z an attribute they have come to believe about themselves though their club experience.

They learn these attributes to combat the damaging messages they hear in culture – some include “beautiful,” “able,” and “strong”. GEMS is sharing these photos on social media in the hopes of spreading the message that young girls matter and that they are loved.

GEMS is a global, ministry, headquartered in Grand Rapids, which uses a club-style format to encourage young girls. They have 680 active clubs in the US, Canada, and 15 other countries.