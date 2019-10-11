West MI GEMS express self-love celebrating Int. Day of the Girl

Posted 11:32 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, October 11, 2019

On Friday, October 11, young girls will express how "unstoppable" they are by celebrating the International Day of the Girl.

The theme for this year's International Day is “Unscripted and Unstoppable”. GEMS girls from West Michigan and all over the world will show how they are unstoppable by posing for pictures while holding signs identifying an A-Z an attribute they have come to believe about themselves though their club experience.

They learn these attributes to combat the damaging messages they hear in culture – some include “beautiful,” “able,” and “strong”. GEMS is sharing these photos on social media in the hopes of spreading the message that young girls matter and that they are loved.

GEMS is a global, ministry, headquartered in Grand Rapids, which uses a club-style format to encourage young girls. They have 680 active clubs in the US, Canada, and 15 other countries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Ej

    Poisoning young girls who have no clue what GEMS is about or where it originated is very dangerous, just click the link unscripted and unstoppable and read the U.N. Charter and ask yourself what Beijing China thinks about all the young girls they kill every year.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.