Alcohol a factor in Oshtemo crash

OSHTEMO TWP. Mich. — Police suspect alcohol was a component in a Saturday afternoon crash.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 45 year old man was riding a motorcycle south on Stadium Drive around 3:45 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 23 year-old woman hit him. The driver of the SUV was attempting to turn onto southbound US-131.

Deputies are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8821 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.