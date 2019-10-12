Cooler temperatures and gusty winds are here for the weekend   

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will wake up to our big temperature change as we have dropped back temperatures almost 30 degrees in some locations. Plan on temperatures today working into the upper 40s, but feeling much cooler in the 30s due to stronger winds. We haven’t seen afternoon highs in the 40s like this since last May. Southwest winds will not only make our temperatures feel cooler and make for dangerous lakeshore conditions, but allow us to have some sunshine through your Saturday! Bundle up and enjoy the sunshine!

Lake Michigan is a dangerous spot to be this weekend. High winds making for waves building to 9 to 13 feet by Saturday evening. High beach hazard risks, small craft advisories and gale warnings are in place as well. Beach erosion and lakeshore flooding is also a concern for the entire weekend. On Sunday, we could see lake effect cloud cover and rain showers plus we may also see cold air funnels form with the warmer waters of the lake, and the colder air coming over the lake. Sometimes this can induce a spinning motion.

High winds continue through the weekend and even into next week. We can see wind gusts upwards of 35 miles per hour.

Sunday, we will once again have rain chances through mostly the first half of the day but an isolated afternoon and evening shower can’t be ruled out. The low-pressure system from our northwest will move southeast and bring this rain and cloud cover starting overnight Saturday into Sunday. This all comes before our cloud cover will slowly leave us throughout the day on Monday.

We hold on to our cooler below average temperatures for much of this week with breezy winds lasting several days. Off and on again showers continue as Tuesday we will have another front move in with our next round of activity. Stay with our Fox 17 weather team for updates.