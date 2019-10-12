High School Football Scoreboard

DeGrandchamps celebrates 10th annual Cranberry Harvest Day

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - It's that time of year again! DeGrandchamps Blueberry Farm is kicking off the 10th annual Cranberry Harvest Day.

The day is about giving the community an opportunity to come to the bogs and watch how farmers harvest cranberries.
Participants can enjoy a wagon ride to the cranberry bogs, watching farmers collect and process the cranberries, as well as shopping the products in the DeGrandchamps farm market during the event.
According to one of the owners, Mike DeGrandchamp, this years cranberry harvest was delayed by about a week because of the recent warm weather. However, the cold temperatures over the last couple of days made for perfect harvesting conditions.
DeGrandchamps expects to harvest 800,000 pounds of cranberries through the first week of November.
The cranberries are collected, sorted, cleaned and boxed all in house in South Haven.
