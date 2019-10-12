× Hunter falls from tree stand in Newaygo Co.; airlifted to hospital

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A hunter fell from a tree Saturday morning in Newaygo County, and is now being treated for injuries at a hospital.

The accident occurred in a wooded area near Fitzgerald Avenue and W. South River Drive, in Bridgeton Township. The location was south of the Muskegon River. The time was around 8:47 a.m.

Newaygo County Central Dispatch confirms a 25-year-old man fell nearly 30 feet from a tree stand.

It took a while for police to locate the man and for AeroMed to find a safe landing zone, near Bailey and Swanson roads.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the man was airlifted to an unspecified hospital.

There was no information about the injuries he sustained, or how the accident happened.