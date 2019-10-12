High School Football Scoreboard

Hunter falls from tree stand in Newaygo Co.; airlifted to hospital

Posted 11:07 AM, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, October 12, 2019

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — A hunter fell from a tree Saturday morning in Newaygo County, and is now being treated for injuries at a hospital.

The accident occurred in a wooded area near Fitzgerald Avenue and W. South River Drive, in Bridgeton Township. The location was south of the Muskegon River. The time was around 8:47 a.m.

Newaygo County Central Dispatch confirms a 25-year-old man fell nearly 30 feet from a tree stand.

It took a while for police to locate the man and for AeroMed to find a safe landing zone, near Bailey and Swanson roads.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the man was airlifted to an unspecified hospital.

There was no information about the injuries he sustained, or how the accident happened.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.