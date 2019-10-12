High School Football Scoreboard

Man dies in apparent Osceola County stabbing

Posted 9:58 AM, October 12, 2019

MARION, Mich. —  An apparent stabbing incident in Osceola County has left a man dead – and investigators trying to piece together details about how it happened.

Michigan State Police say officers from the Evart Police Department responded just before 5:30 p.m. Friday to reports of someone armed with a knife outside of a home in the Village of Marion. The location was near 3rd and Broadway streets.

MSP says a 29-year-old man from Marion was killed, and detectives from the MSP Mount Pleasant Post are handling the investigation.

No further details were released.

