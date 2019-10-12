Man hospitalized after crashing into tree in Cass Co.

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was sent to Memorial Hospital he crashed his car into a tree.

31-year-old, Corey Geyer, was driving along Runkle St. near Anderson Rd. in Milton Township just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were not sure what caused him to go off the road but said that he was wearing his seat belt at the time.

Officials said they are still looking into whether or not he was driving under the influence.

Police and fire crews from Edwardsburg and Ontwa Township assisted at the scene.