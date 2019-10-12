× Michigan blows big lead, but rallies to beat Illini, 42-25

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Well, that was a little more uncomfortable than Michigan anticipated.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 28-0 lead against the Illini on Saturday afternoon, but then saw their lead shrink to three points, 28-25, in the fourth quarter.

James McCourt booted a 50-yard field goal and Matt Robinson ran one in from a yard out to complete an 80-play drive that narrowed Michigan’s gap over Illinois to 28-17 by the end of the third quarter. A quarter in which Michigan was dominated.

The Illini started the fourth quarter where they left off, scoring a touchdown just 2:10 in, on a Dre Brown one-yard run. Brown then ran the ball to complete a two-point conversion, and just like that, Michigan’s lead was down to a field goal.

But Michigan rallied, going 79 yards down the field to widen the lead to 35-25 with 8:57 left in the game on a Donoval Peoples-Jones five-yard TD grab.

A couple minutes later, Shea Patterson ran the ball in from a yard out to give Michigan 42-25 lead that held up the rest of the way.

It looked like a blowout in the first half, though.

The 16th-ranked Wolverines (4-1 overall; 2-1 Big Ten) got on the board with a 29-yard scamper by Hassan Haskins just 3:40 into the contest at Memorial Stadium. That completed a 65-yard drive that took only five plays and 2:02.

After Michigan got the ball back later in the first period, they attempted a field goal, but the wind blew the ball just right of the upright. The score remained 7-0. But Shea Patterson later founded tight end Luke Schoonmaker open in the end zone on a corner route with 0:59 left in the first frame. The extra point extended Michigan’s lead to 14-0.

It was Schoonmaker’s first college touchdown catch, and Patterson’s seventh TD toss of the season.

In the second quarter, Zach Charonnet’s 7-yard run boosted Michigan’s lead to 21-0. And with 4:33 before halftime, Patterson connected with Nick Eubanks on a four-yard touchdown, completing a 5-play, 80-yard drive.

The Illini (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) were playing without their starting quarterback, Brandon Peters, the former Wolverine. He is still in concussion protocol following a hard hit in last week’s loss to Minnesota. Matt Robinson got the start for Illinois. But it was Isaiah Williams who hit Josh Imatorbhebhe with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 0:55 remaining in the first half.