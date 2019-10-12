High School Football Scoreboard

Michigan takes 28-7 lead into halftime at Illinois

Posted 1:41 PM, October 12, 2019

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Michigan jumped out to a quick start at Illinois on Saturday afternoon and took a 28-7 lead into the locker room against the Illini, who finally got on the board with less than a minute left in the half.

The 16th-ranked Wolverines (4-1 overall; 2-1 Big Ten) got on the board with a 29-yard scamper by Hassan Haskins just 3:40 into the contest at Memorial Stadium. That completed a 65-yard drive that took only five plays and 2:02.

After Michigan got the ball back later in the first period, they attempted a field goal, but the wind blew the ball just right of the upright. The score remained 7-0. But Shea Patterson later founded tight end Luke Schoonmaker open in the end zone on a corner route with 0:59 left in the first frame. The extra point extended Michigan’s lead to 14-0.

It was Schoonmaker’s first college touchdown catch, and Patterson’s seventh TD toss of the season.

In the second quarter, Zach Charonnet’s 7-yard run boosted Michigan’s lead to 21-0. And with 4:33 before halftime, Patterson connected with Nick Eubanks on a four-yard touchdown, completing a 5-play, 80-yard drive.

The Illini (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) were playing without their starting quarterback, Brandon Peters, the former Wolverine. He is still in concussion protocol following a hard hit in last week’s loss to Minnesota. Matt Robinson got the start for Illinois. But it was Isaiah Williams who hit Josh Imatorbhebhe with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 0:55 remaining in the first half.

