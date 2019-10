Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An accident is expected to close a road for several hours in Dalton Township.

Muskegon Central Dispatch called FOX 17 at about 7:02 a.m. Saturday.

Dispatchers said crews will be working for 8 to 10 hours to clean up a crash at Whitehall Rd. and Duck Lake Rd.

They also said Consumers Energy was there cleaning up poles and wires.

No other details about the accident have been released at this time.