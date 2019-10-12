High School Football Scoreboard

Oscar nominee Robert Forster dies at 78 after battling brain cancer

Posted 6:05 AM, October 12, 2019, by

NEWPORT BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Robert Forster attends the Newport Beach Film Festival Fall Honors and Variety's 10 Actors To Watch at The Resort at Pelican Hill on November 11, 2018 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Visit Newport Beach)

By Rebekah Riess and Christina Walker, CNN
(CNN) — Oscar nominated actor Robert Forster has died after a battle with brain cancer.Forster passed away in Los Angeles on Friday surrounded by his family, his long-time publicist Kathie Berlin told CNN. The 78-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in June.

His acting career spanned more than five decades, and he was best known for his roles in “Reflections in a Golden Eye” and “Medium Cool.” He also got a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for his role as a bail bondsman in Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown,” Berlin said.

More recently, Forster starred in the film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” that premiered on Netflix Friday night.

Robert Forster was born in Rochester, New York on July 13, 1941. After he graduated from the University of Rochester, he moved to New York City, where he made his Broadway debut. Forster’s performance in “Mrs. Dally Has a Lover” landed him a role in his first film — “Reflections in a Golden Eye,” with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando in 1967.

Forster went on to appear in more than 100 films and several television series.

One of his favorite roles, according to his publicist, was playing President Ronald Reagan in the one-man show “The Lifeguard.” He performed portions of the show for former first lady Nancy Reagan at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Forster is survived by his four children, four grandchildren, and long-time partner, Denise Grayson.

Details of his memorial service have not yet been announced, Berlin said.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.