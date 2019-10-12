High School Football Scoreboard

Painting for Peyton: Signs raise money for 5 year-old with rare form of brain cancer

IONIA, Mich. — Fundraisers continued  for the family of a 5 year-old boy with a rare, terminal form of brain cancer.

Peyton Dennis was diagnosed with DIPG in February.

On Saturday, friends and family painted inspirational signs, the proceeds supported Peyton’s family for help with medical costs.

Earlier this month, Peyton’s family said his prognosis was not improving, they are now waiting on an MRI in November.

“He’s had some really rough days and its just been kind of on and off. He’s been to the doctors and either his cancer is spreading or it’s from the post radiation so we are waiting to do another MRI at the beginning of next month, then we will go from there,” Peyton’s Mom Katie Dennis said.

If you missed the fundraiser but would like to help the family out, click here.

