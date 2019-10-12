× Police call in reconstructionist after fatal Mason Co. crash

CUSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators in Mason County have called in a crash reconstructionist following a fatal one-vehicle crash Friday night.

Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the accident scene at 7:52 p.m., on Tuttle Road south of Filburn Road. That’s in Custer Township.

Police say evidence shows a Chevy Malibu was heading north on Tuttle Road when it drifted off the road and struck an embankment. The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Izeek Ratliff of Scottville was declared dead at the scene.

According to Sheriff’s investigators, the vehicle was not “road legal” and had been modified as a “derby car”. They’re trying to figure out why the vehicle left the roadway. The crash reconstructionist will examine it to see if a mechanical failure was involved. Also, toxicology tests are prending, say police.

Responding to the accident were Custer Jaws, Scottville Fire Department and Life EMS.