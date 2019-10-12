High School Football Scoreboard

Vehicle crashes into power pole in southeast G.R.; one person extricated

Posted 9:31 AM, October 12, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning resulted in a man being taken to a hospital. But not until after he was extricated from his vehicle.

The crash occurred around 8:14 a.m. on Kalamazoo Avenue SE, one block south of 28th Street.

GRPD tells FOX 17 responding officers arrived to find a vehicle had struck a power pole near the Meijer gas station. Grand Rapids Fire-Rescue was summoned to the scene and pulled the man from the wreckage.

Life Ambulance took him to Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital in unknown condition.

There was no early word how it happened.

