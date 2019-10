× 1 dead after crash in Berrien County

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One driver is dead after a fatal crash on Hochberger Rd near Hipps Hollow Rd at around 9:40 a.m. yesterday.

The driver has been identified as Thomas Disterheft, an Eau Claire resident who was traveling northbound on Hochberger when he drove off the road and into a tree.

He was taken to Spectrum Lakeland Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by Berrien County Sheriff’s Crash reconstruction Unit.