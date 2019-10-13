14-year-old hit while crossing street in Kalamazoo Co.

High School Football Scoreboard

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenage girl was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing a major road in Kalamazoo County on Saturday night.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports the 14-year-old was walking on Maple Hill Dr. when she tried to cross W. Main St. at 9:15 p.m.

The driver, identified as a 24-year-old man, was headed east when the incident happened.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Several lanes were closed during the investigation but have been reopened.

Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, West Michigan University Police, and the Oshtemo Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

