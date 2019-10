BURLINGTON, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a house fire that took the life of a 7-year-old boy.

The MSP Marshall Post reports troopers responded to the incident in the Burlington village at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fire crews from Burlington, Tenkonsha, and Union City Fire worked together to put out the flames before troopers were notified of the boy’s death.

Investigators with MSP were called to the scene and are working to figure out what happened.