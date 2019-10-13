× Anti-Semitic vandalism left at temple in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Grand Rapids Police are investigating a vandalism complaint at Temple Emanuel off East Fulton Street.

Investigators responded to the Temple around 8 a.m. Sunday morning and found hate material left on one of the doors. They say it was anti-Semitic in nature.

Forensics personnel processed the scene and detectives are continuing to investigate.

FOX 17 reached out to the Temple Sunday afternoon, but they didn’t wish to comment at that time.

GRPD says the crime is particularly disappointing, given that earlier Sunday, they attended a Stop the Violence Summit at the Lamb of God Church.

“Hate has no place in our community and it will not be tolerated,” says GRPD Chief Eric Payne. “Our officers work hard everyday to ensure safety and security for everyone in this city.”

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.