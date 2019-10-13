Driver dies after high-speed crash sets vehicle on fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver died early Sunday morning after they crashed into a home at high speed, setting their vehicle on fire.

The crash happened at a house near Lake Dr. and Fuller Ave. around 2:30 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene where they found the vehicle completely engulfed by the flames.

GRPD has not identified the driver and said that no one was in home at the time of the incident.

FOX 17 crews report Fuller Ave. is still closed between Hope St. and Lake Dr.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department and DTE Energy also responded to the scene.

Officials are still investigating the case.