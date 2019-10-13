High School Football Scoreboard

Elaine’s townhouse from ‘Seinfeld’ is on sale for $8.65 million

Posted 6:31 AM, October 13, 2019, by

Courtesy of CNN

By Leah Asmelash, CNN
(CNN) — Nostalgic for the ’90s and have a couple million dollars lying around? This might be the place for you.The New York townhouse used for the exterior shots of Elaine Benes’ apartment building from the show “Seinfeld” is up for sale and it could be yours (for the low, low price of $8.65 million).

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Get out! But before you push us over backward in disbelief, just look at this living room.

It’s a far cry from the humble abode portrayed in the hit TV show, which actually debuted in 1989. The six-bedroom, 4,730 sq. ft. townhome is far larger than the one Benes, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, seemed to own.

Located in Chelsea, the five-story townhome also features four fireplaces, a garden with a fountain and a pond, plus a fully-equipped chef’s kitchen.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.