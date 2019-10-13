High School Football Scoreboard

GRCC expands schedule to Saturday, hoping to help working students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting in January, Grand Rapids Community College will be offering classes on Saturdays to help busy students balance school with their work and home-life.

“Our mission is to serve the people of West Michigan, and we are finding more ways to connect with them,” GRCC Provost Brian Knetl told FOX 17. “The traditional schedule often is not an option for students who are working around jobs and family obligations.”

Classes will be held at both the Grand Rapids and Lakeshore Campuses and will include online and hybrid courses.

The new schedule rolls out for the winter 2020 semester. Anyone with questions on the new schedule can contact GRCC’s Admissions and Enrollment Center in person, by phone at (616) 234-3300, or online.

 

