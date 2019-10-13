Head coach coach Marc Cisco explains Byron Center’s quick turnaround

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- Just one year after going 3-6 on the season, the Byron Center football team is 7-0. The Bulldogs throttled Zeeland East, 49-7 on Friday night to give them sole possession of first place in the OK Green with Unity Christian and Holland yet to play. Head coach Marc Cisco is in his eleventh season with the Bulldogs and joined us in the FOX 17 studio to recap the hot start.