BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- Just one year after going 3-6 on the season, the Byron Center football team is 7-0. The Bulldogs throttled Zeeland East, 49-7 on Friday night to give them sole possession of first place in the OK Green with Unity Christian and Holland yet to play. Head coach Marc Cisco is in his eleventh season with the Bulldogs and joined us in the FOX 17 studio to recap the hot start.
Head coach coach Marc Cisco explains Byron Center’s quick turnaround
-
Bite Cancer Foundation looking for people in need
-
Blitz Preview: Week 2
-
Blitz Preview – Week 5
-
Blitz Preview: Week 3
-
Blitz Preview: Week 1
-
-
Byron Center volleyball picks up straight set victory over Zeeland East
-
Ravenna off to impressive 5-1 start in Doug Samuels’ second season
-
VanderMarkt’s diving TD run win plays of the week vote
-
Byron Center and Unity Christian battle to a tie in boys soccer
-
Blitz Preview – Week 7
-
-
Blitz Preview – Week 4
-
2018 playoff berth a building block for Otsego
-
Grandville’s Eric Stiegel named Detroit Lions coach of the week