High School Football Scoreboard

Hope notches impressive win over Albion on Homecoming

Posted 12:41 AM, October 13, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Hope football won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon, beating Albion 52-33 on Homecoming. The Dutch had 465 yards of total offense, 322 of which came on the ground. Hope junior Connor Mellon recorded 124 yards rushing and three touchdowns while quarterback Mason Opple added 92 yards on the ground and 143 more in the air.

"Homecoming at Hope College is really unique," head coach Peter Stuursma said, "it's really important to a lot of people across the entire nation so you have to enjoy these opportunities when you have them. You have to find some joy in this, too, and though I was a little frustrated with how they came back, I'm still proud of our guys."

West Ottawa alum and Hope senior linebacker Mason Dekker recorded 10 tackles in the game to lead the Dutch defense against the Brits high-powered offense.

"We played hard and fast, Albion is a great football team," Dekker added, "they brought it from the first quarter and we knew they were going to do that. When you have a rivalry like this, Division 3 football in Michigan, it's a big game. It's the MIAA championship every week so we're just excited to play and win a great game."

Hope plays at Finlandia next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.