Hunter Biden says he will step down from Chinese company

October 13, 2019

(CNN) — Hunter Biden announced that he will resign at the end of the month from his role in the management company of a private equity fund backed by Chinese state-owned entities, according to a statement released on his behalf by his attorney George Mesires.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son also pledged that he wouldn’t work for any foreign-owned companies or serve on their boards should his father be elected President.

“Hunter always understood that his father would be guided, entirely and unequivocally, by established U.S. policy, regardless of its effects on Hunter’s professional interests,” the statement said. “He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the President of the United States.”

A Biden spokesman tells CNN the campaign has no additional comment on the statement from Hunter Biden’s lawyer.

