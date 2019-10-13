In the show: Immersion theater offers a different kind of experience

High School Football Scoreboard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- October is definitely known as a festive month where a lot of people do themed parties, and American Immersion Theater can help with that.

It's one of the countries biggest companies, and it started right here in West Michigan, offering people a different kind of experience when it comes to theatre.

"Last year we did 6,500 shows just in that year and this year we are on pace to do 8,000 shows. That`s all across the country. We were founded in Grand Rapids and this is our home," says CEO Scott Cramton.

One of their popular type of shows is Murder Mystery.

Each Murder Mystery is unique and customizable, and Cramton says, people really get into it.

"That's why this is so special. You get to be part of it and immerse yourself in Halloween and dressing up, murder mystery, it`s perfect," says Cramton. "I always hope that people feel like they leave with the ability to do something that they didn't know that they could do."

If you'd like to take part in the Murder Mystery events, they're held at Pietro's in Grand Rapids.

 

