High School Football Scoreboard

Man shot in southeast-side parking lot; GRPD investigating

Posted 10:59 AM, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, October 13, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  —  Grand Rapids Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of gunshots on the city’s southeast side. Minutes later, a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

It all unfolded during the midnight hour. GRPD tells FOX 17 the shooting victim arrived at Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital not long after officers arrived at the shooting scene in the 700 block of Watkins Street. That is just west of Eastern Avenue and south of Franklin Street. The time was 12:20 a.m.

Police say the man suffered “non-life threatening injuries”, and was treated in the hospital emergency room. The man was shot in a parking lot, possibly while inside a car. GRPD did not confirm that.

It’s still investigating what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.