Man shot in southeast-side parking lot; GRPD investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of gunshots on the city’s southeast side. Minutes later, a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

It all unfolded during the midnight hour. GRPD tells FOX 17 the shooting victim arrived at Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital not long after officers arrived at the shooting scene in the 700 block of Watkins Street. That is just west of Eastern Avenue and south of Franklin Street. The time was 12:20 a.m.

Police say the man suffered “non-life threatening injuries”, and was treated in the hospital emergency room. The man was shot in a parking lot, possibly while inside a car. GRPD did not confirm that.

It’s still investigating what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.