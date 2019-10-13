High School Football Scoreboard

Police arrest two suspects in Fruitport Township party-store robbery

Posted 10:11 AM, October 13, 2019, by

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Two suspects face formal charges this week in connection with the holdup of a convenience store in Muskegon County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Cloverville EZ Mart in Fruitport Township. That’s at 3567 heights Ravenna Road at Mill Iron Road. The location is northeast of the US-31/I-96 interchange.

A man and a woman were taken into custody a short while later, according to township police. They say officers from the Muskegon Township Police, Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police assisted Fruitport Township Police Department.

Names, ages and hometowns will be released after the suspect are arraigned.

Police provided no further details about the robbery.

 

