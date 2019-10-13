High School Football Scoreboard

Rain chances and below average temperatures continue this week

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have temperatures in the upper 40s for Sunday with a mix of cloud cover and rain chances. The clouds and rain will slowly push from north to south today leading to scattered light rain showers. Breezy winds continue today especially in the afternoon hours. Those winds will also make for another dangerous day along the lakeshore with high winds, small craft advisories and flooding concerns.

Monday, we expect dry conditions with lake effect cloud cover leading to partly cloudy skies with some sunshine. Temperatures still remain below average on the cooler side.

If you haven’t been liking the cooler fall temperatures the last few days just wait until next weekend. We will once again see the lower 60s and even beyond our 7 day forecast the climate prediction center puts us in above average temperatures. We should be in the lower 60s for afternoon highs this time of year.

Our next round of rain arrives on Tuesday and continues into Wednesday before we get into a nice sunny break. The end of the weekend a ridge of high pressure will build in leading to dry sunny skies.

