High School Football Scoreboard

Simone Biles sets record for most world gymnastics champ medals

Posted 3:38 PM, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, October 13, 2019

Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in the world championships' history on Sunday with a gold medal on the balance beam in Stuttgart, Germany on Sunday. Source: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty. Via CNN 10-13-2019

(CNN) — Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in the world championships’ history on Sunday with a gold medal on the balance beam in Stuttgart, Germany on Sunday.

The US gymnast won her 25th career world medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo’s career total of 23.

A four-time Olympic champion, Biles now holds 19 golds. Scherbo, a Belarussian who competed in the 1990s, had been the most decorated gymnast in world championship history.

On Saturday, Biles won the vault by more than half a point, averaging 15.399 for her two attempts. US gymnast Jade Carey won silver and Elissa Downie of Great Britain took bronze.

The world vault title is Biles’ second (2018). She also won gold in the event at the 2016 Olympics.

Biles also competed in the uneven bars Saturday, finishing fifth.

The 22-year-old says she’s preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo — which she has said will be her last Olympics.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.