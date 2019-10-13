High School Football Scoreboard

Store held up in Sturgis; police provide surveillance photos

Posted 2:13 PM, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:21PM, October 13, 2019



STURGIS, Mich.  — Police have provided still photos of the suspect in a convenience-story robbery in St. Joseph County.

The armed hold-up happened around 12:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of E. Chicago Road (U.S. 12), in Sturgis. That’s east of North Lakeview Avenue.

There are two convenience stores in that general area, but Sturgis Police tell FOX 17 they’re not divulging at this time the name of the store involved.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and what appeared to be a black mask, according to Sturgis Police. They say the man took off in what was thought to be a white car. It headed south on Pioneer Street after the armed robbery.

Anyone with more information should call the Sturgis Police Department at (269)-659-7260, or Central Dispatch at (269)-467-4195.

