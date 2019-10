Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The Battle of the Valleys is always a fun rivalry in the state of Michigan as Saginaw Valley traveled to Lubbers Stadium to take on the Lakers. Redshirt freshman running back Tariq Reid had three touchdown runs and 287 yards on the ground to help carry the Lakers to a 35-28 victory, which once again came down to the final play of the game.

The Lakers improve to 5-1 on the season and will take on Northern Michigan on the road next week.