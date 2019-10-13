High School Football Scoreboard

Western Michigan bounces back with 38-16 win over Miami

Posted 12:43 AM, October 13, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Western Michigan suffered a tough 31-24 loss to Toledo in a MAC West showdown last week but bounced back in a big way on Saturday, beating Miami University, 38-16. Despite the score, the Broncos only had 310 yards of total offense. Instead, it was the Western Michigan defense that capitalized with three interceptions, including one for a touchdown from Drake Spears.

"I don't know, he kind of gave it to me so I just took it," laughed Spears after the game, "I saw his eyes, saw the running back flare out, sat on it and yeah, I just had to get home."

The Broncos ran for 173 yards, 135 of which came from running back LeVante Bellamy who added two touchdowns.

"I'm excited," head coach Tim Lester added, "we've been talking about how defense wins championships for years and I feel like this group is understanding it more and getting more confidence, they are making plays."

The Broncos improve to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in MAC play as they prepare to play at Eastern Michigan next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.