3 killed in crash with semi in St. Joseph County

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are dead after a crash with a semi over the weekend in St. Joseph County.

Deputies say it happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the area of US-131 and Johnson Road in Park Township.

Investigators say a car driven by a Kalamazoo man was headed eastbound on Johnson Road when the driver failed to stop and crossed into the southbound lane of US-131.

The car was hit by a semi driven by a Grand Rapids man.

All three occupants inside the car died from their injuries. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say both drivers were wearing their seat belts but the passengers were not.

It is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.