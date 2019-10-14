5th person in West Michigan dies from EEE

Posted 4:38 PM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:40PM, October 14, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A fifth West Michigan resident has died from Eastern equine encephalitis.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said a Cass County resident died from the rare mosquito-borne illness.

The person began experiencing symptoms before aerial treatment for mosquitoes began on Sept. 30, the spokesperson said.

There have been 10 confirmed human cases of EEE in West Michigan, including people in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

EEE is among the most dangerous mosquito-borne illnesses in the country with a 33% fatality rate for people who become ill. Residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and wearing bug spray with DEET.

MDHHS said Michiganders should continue taking precautions until there is a sustained period of freezing temperatures.

