Autographed painting from Grand Rapids KISS concert up for auction

Posted 12:20 PM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:19PM, October 14, 2019

Back in March, legendary rockers "KISS" performed in the city of Grand Rapids for their Farewell Tour. During their concert, artist David Garibaldi painted a portrait of each of the members, followed by each of the rock band members autographing the artwork.

Now, that same painting is up for auction, with proceeds going to the March of Dimes.

The auction is currently open online and will close on November 11 at the Signature Chefs Auction. The starting bid is at $2,000.

March for Babies will take place on Saturday, May 4.

To learn more, visit marchforbabies.org and signaturechefs.org.

