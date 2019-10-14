Bomb reference leads to evacuation at Saranac Elementary School

Posted 1:32 PM, October 14, 2019, by
saranac1

SARANAC, Mich. — Police are investigating after someone found writing referencing a bomb on the wall of a bathroom at Saranac Elementary School.

In a letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Jason Smith said the writing was found in a bathroom at the upper elementary. The school was told to vacate the building while emergency responders inspected the building.

The situation didn’t prompt a lockdown, but students and staff were moved to secured areas in the district.

The district said it will release more information when investigators determine an appropriate time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.