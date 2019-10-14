× Bomb reference leads to evacuation at Saranac Elementary School

SARANAC, Mich. — Police are investigating after someone found writing referencing a bomb on the wall of a bathroom at Saranac Elementary School.

In a letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Jason Smith said the writing was found in a bathroom at the upper elementary. The school was told to vacate the building while emergency responders inspected the building.

The situation didn’t prompt a lockdown, but students and staff were moved to secured areas in the district.

The district said it will release more information when investigators determine an appropriate time.