Breast cancer survivor explains why it’s crucial to get routine mammogram

Breast Cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women in the United States and will affect one in eight women during their lifetime. Spectrum Health and the American College of Radiology urge women to get a mammogram every year starting at 40 years old. When detected early, breast cancer can be treated and cured at a survival rate of 90 percent, and no one can attest to that more than West Michigan cancer survivor Cassie Smith England.

At age 18, Cassie had a lumpectomy for a non-cancerous, fibrous tumor in her right breast. Fourteen years later, at age 32, she felt a lump in the same spot when she did a self-exam.

At first, she didn't take the lump seriously, but her now-husband insisted she get it checked out. Good thing he did, because after she got an ultrasound and mammogram, followed by a biopsy, she was told she had breast cancer.

Cassie had surgery to remove the tumor August 27 and is undergoing follow-up radiation, but her pathology report showed she’s had a complete response to chemo, and the chances of it returning are slim.

Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services offers the most comprehensive breast care in West Michigan, providing state-of-the-art screening diagnostics, education, and in-depth care to help women achieve optimal breast health.

Betty Ford Breast Care Services is the only provider in West Michigan to offer breast tomosynthesis at all of the locations including the mobile mammography units. They have 14 locations conveniently located throughout West Michigan and performs over 95,000 screening and diagnostic services per year.

Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services also offers breast cancer screenings through two full-service mobile mammography units. The unit helps provide breast cancer screenings to customers and employees at Meijer locations throughout the West Michigan community

The units travel throughout the community to serve a variety of patients, including women who may not have access to mammograms. Both mobile mammography units utilize the same 2D/3D (tomosynthesis) digital technology as the other 14 Betty Ford Breast Care Services sites.

People who want to be screened can either make a reservation online or stop by as a walk-in patient.

For more information about Spectrum Health's breast cancer detection services or to set up an appointment, contact Betty Ford Breast Care Services at (877)-495-2626.