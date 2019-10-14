× Bring on the slime: Nickelodeon’s legendary show Double Dare is coming to 20 Monroe Live

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The once popular kids’ show Double Dare is bringing all the antics and slime to a live show in Grand Rapids.

It’s scheduled for Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live. It will be hosted by Marc Summers, who was the face of the 80s and 90s game show.

Pre-sale tickets for the live event go on sale Tuesday, October 15, with general admission opening on Friday. Those who attend may get chosen to take part in stunts and games.

Double Dare premiered on Nickelodeon in October 1986 and ran through 1993, with families answering trivia questions and taking part in an obstacle course to win a variety of prizes. The game show aired in various forms on the popular kids’ network, including as Double Dare 2000.

The traveling show is set to be Marc Summers’ farewell tour.