Contest offers cancer patients, survivors a chance for relaxation

Posted 8:40 AM, October 14, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Business owners are going to the extra mile for Breast Cancer Awareness month, putting together a contest for a day of pampering.

Chasing Vanity Salon + Medi Spa in Grand Rapids has partnered with Motive Training and Feather & Birch for a Pinktober contest to give one lucky winner a day of relaxation.

The contest is for anyone who has had a personal experience with breast cancer, not necessarily a survivor but could be caretaker, family member, close friend, spouse, etc.

One lucky winner will get a prize package valued at $5,000 which includes gifts from Chasing Vanity Salon + Medi Spa, Motive Training and Feather & Birch .

Nominations will be accepted through October 18 and can be made via social media or by sending an email to Molly@ChasingVanitySalon.com before Oct. 18th with a photo of the nominee and their story.

Voting for top 5 nominees will begin October 20 and voting will close October 30.

The winner will be announced November 1.

