Dangerous search on for 1 missing after hotel collapse

The Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed onto Canal Street downtown New Orleans, Louisiana on October 12, 2019. (Photo by EMILY KASK/30238387A /AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rescue workers and search dogs are gingerly moving through a dangerously unstable building in New Orleans that partially collapsed over the weekend.

They were looking Monday for the only person still unaccounted for following Saturday’s disaster at a hotel under construction at the edge of the French Quarter. Two people died in the collapse. More than 20 were hurt. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says one remains hospitalized.

Fire Chief Tim McConnell says engineers are in the structure to looking for ways to stabilize it. A huge crane at the site also must be stabilized.

Two major thoroughfares near the French Quarter and the main business district remain closed.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. Officials said the last inspection of record at the site was Sept. 24.

