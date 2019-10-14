× GR: Cloudy water caused by temperature change, safe to drink

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is no need for concern for Grand Rapids residents who see cloudy water in their homes, the city says.

A City of Grand Rapids release says the cloudy water happens when the changing seasons cause a change in water temperature. Cloudy water is the result of dissolved air and isn’t a health issue.

The city says the air bubbles will naturally go away after the water sits for 30-60 seconds, and it is safe to use to drink and all other purposes.

Anyone with questions can call the city at 616-456-3000.