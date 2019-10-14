× GR commissioner endorses Colvin for Congress

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids city commissioner has announced his endorsement of congressional candidate Nick Colvin, who is running for Michigan’s 3rd District.

Nathaniel Moody, city commissioner for the city’s 3rd Ward, says Colvin understands the challenges families in Grand Rapids face and can make a positive impact on their lives.

“He has faced enormous challenges throughout his life. A man raised by a single mom in rural Ionia who went to a one-room schoolhouse, was able to overcome his challenges and walk through the gates of the White House every day,” Moody said in a release.

Colvin currently works at a private law firm. Before that, he was a special assistant to President Barack Obama and worked in the White House Counsel’s Office.

He is running for the seat currently held by Independent Rep. Justin Amash, who is running for reelection.

Immigration attorney Hillary Scholten is running against Colvin in the Democratic primary. She has received endorsements of State Reps. Winnie Brinks and Rachel Hood.