Horse tests positive for EEE in Allegan Co.

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A horse has tested posted for Eastern equine encephalitis in Allegan County, according to officials.

The Michigan Health and Human Services confirms the findings, as well as a deer was diagnosed in Trowbridge Township recently. As of Monday, no human cases in Allegan County, and aerial spraying will reportedly not take place at this time.

This comes on the same day health officials announced a fifth person died of EEE.

MDHHS offers advice on how to keep yourself and other safe from Eastern equine encephalitis:

· Limiting outdoor events and activities that occur during dusk to dawn, 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, if possible, or relocate the event.

· Using EPA-registered insect repellants that include DEET or another EPA-approved product.

· Wearing socks with shoes, light-colored long pants, and long-sleeved shirts.

· Dumping all standing water around homes and buildings.

· Sharing mosquito bite protection practices with those you know.

