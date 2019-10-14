Host your next event at Studio D2D

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Calling all brides or people looking for a place to host their next event.

Vault Catering, located at Studio D2D 401 Hall Street in Grand Rapids, is inviting you to check out its venue.

The space can be used for events for your holiday party, weddings, galas, fundraisers and corporate retreats. We spoke with the owners who say Dateline NBC was there for a week long photo shoot last year, featuring their unique old woodwork and unique open forum. D2D has been open in Grand Rapids for the last six years and has two separate spaces that can hold 250 guests each.

The company is offering a free photography booth and or 25% off floral to anyone who books their event within December 15, 2019 through April 1, 2020.