Man shot, wounded by police during standoff in UP

Posted 3:23 PM, October 14, 2019

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 68-year-old man has been shot and wounded during a standoff with police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

State police say Monday that a shot was fired Sunday afternoon from the window of a home toward local officers and sheriff’s deputies performing a well-being check in Forsyth Township, south of Marquette.

State troopers were called in and told the man to put the weapon down, but several more shots were fired in the direction of officers.

State police say the man left the house and was attempting to point the weapon at officers when a trooper shot him. The man was in critical condition at a hospital.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.

