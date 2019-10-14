Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. For those planning on traveling in the near future, travelers will need a new ID card by next October.

To apply for the Real ID Card, take their current license or ID to any Secretary of State's office, along with the passport, or a certified birth certificate, or a legal presence document.

If the name is different than how it appears on the birth certificate, bring a document that certifies the name change. Like a marriage or a court order.

The state says there's no extra cost to get the ID during the regular renewal period. The alternative is to travel with a passport.

2. A new restaurant is open in downtown Grand Rapids, the flagship restaurant at the New Studio Park Development, One Twenty Three.

The 3,500-square-foot tavern has a full menu featuring such items as the One Twenty Three Burger, crab cakes, and a signature meatloaf.

The restaurant features a Chef's Table for larger parties, which is prepared to offer guests an interactive dining experience.

One Twenty Three is also connected to the Studio Park Piazza, where customers can enjoy outdoor seating.

3. A $19,000 electric bill almost caused one West Michigan pizza shop to close its doors until the community helped slice it away!

A bill was sent to Mitten Pizza in Middleville as a correction to a mistake made by Great Lakes Energy.

After hearing the business couldn't afford the bills and would close next month, the community set up a Go-Fund-Me page and held a fundraiser over the weekend.

The shop says the electric company had reached out, and will allow them to do a payment plan and even cut the bill in half.

4. Bye-bye disposable food storage bags, Amazon is selling reusable silicone food storage bags form WoHome.

The airtight bags are designed to keep food, and even liquids, fresh for days. The bags don't have any chemicals and are heat and cold-resistant.

After finishing the leftovers, there's no need to throw it away. Simply put them in the dishwasher, and they come out as clean as when they were first purchased.

The six-pack of bags usually costs $38, but they're on sale now for $29.

There are currently hundreds of positive reviews on them, so check them out for a cleaner storage solution.

5. It's been a historic weekend for female athletes!

Simone Biles, Coco Guaff, and Brigid Kosgei all shattering records and making history.

Biles earned her 24th medal on Sunday, making her the most decorated gymnast ever.

Guaff's WTA tournament win now makes her the youngest pro-tennis champion in 15 years.

As for Kosgei, she broke a world marathon record in Chicago, running 26.2 miles in just two hours and 14 minutes.